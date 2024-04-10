 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News JQ requests release from NLI

Filed under:

Scott Drew reportedly struggling with decision; responds to rumors he flew to Kentucky

And a note on Dan Hurley.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Courier-Journal THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is Scott Drew coming to Kentucky?

Entering the day, it felt like the Wildcats had a good shot at landing Drew in the event UConn’s Dan Hurley said no.

However, Drew is reportedly struggling with the decision to potentially become the next Kentucky Basketball head coach, according to the Courier Journal’s Ryan Black and Cats Pause’s Aaron Gershon.

With all the buzz surrounding Drew, including speculation that he may have either flown to Kentucky or had Kentucky fly to meet him in Waco, he posted this on Twitter, suggesting he’s still in Texas at a diner.

Of course, this could be a photo from a completely different day that Drew had saved on his phone. But for now, it appears he has not made a Wednesday trip to Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Dan Hurley was just interviewed by Colin Cowherd and asked what would happen if another school like Kentucky offered to double his salary.

“It’s flattering. I’ve come a long way since being a high school coach, having to work my way up the ladder. It’s certainly flattering, but I’ve got a long career of turning down jobs and more money. Right now, at UConn, the opportunity for a three-peat is the only thing on anyone’s minds right now. I just don’t see that being a thing right now,” said Hurley.

If Kentucky manages to miss out on Hurley and Drew, the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan could become a serious candidate. His Bulls team will be in the NBA Play-In Tournament next week, so the timing is working against Kentucky if that’s who the focus is turned to.

If all three of those options fall through, it’s untelling where this coaching search will end up.

Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that point.

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!

In This Stream

Kentucky Coach Search 2024: Everything to know

View all 32 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...