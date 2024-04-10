Mark Stoops says goodbye to John Calipari

John Calipari is gone, and everyone is saying their goodbyes.

The latest to do so is Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops, who penned his farewell Wednesday on Twitter.

“I would like to wish @ukcoachcalipari and his family well in their new endeavor,” Stoops wrote. “We spent 11 years working together, and I really appreciate all they did for UK and the Commonwealth.”

Stoops came to Kentucky in 2013 and worked alongside Calipari for the next 11 seasons. That would prove to be one of the best combined eras of Kentucky Football/Basketball the school had ever seen.

During that span, Calipari would lead the Wildcats to Final Four berths in 2014 and 2015, while Stoops guided his program to eight straight bowls and a pair of 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2021. Not since the days of Bear Bryant and Adolph Rupp had Kentucky seen that kind of success from both the basketball and football programs.

It’s no secret the two had their issues, but there’s no denying they brought plenty of happy times to the Bluegrass.