John Calipari reportedly regrets not leaving for UCLA in 2019

The John Calipari era at Kentucky has come to a close, as he’s been officially hired as the next Arkansas Basketball head coach.

This wasn’t the first time Calipari seriously considered leaving the Wildcats. He was frequently courted by NBA teams when Kentucky was at its peak from 2009-15. He almost took the Cleveland Cavaliers opening in 2014.

Then, there was the UCLA Basketball opening in 2019, which saw Calipari draw enough interest that Kentucky gave him a massive contract extension. It was one that would have carried around a $33 million buyout had he been fired after this season’s crushing loss to 13-seeded Oakland.

Apparently, Calipari regrets not taking the UCLA job, which ultimately went to Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Kyle Tucker just released a fantastic piece on Calipari’s move to Arkansas, which includes this nugget about Cal regretting his decision to turn down the Bruins.

Sources close to Calipari say he still regrets turning down the UCLA job in 2019. That was the time to bolt, he now admits privately. But Kentucky ponied up a 10-year, $86 million contract to keep him in Lexington, and the Bruins couldn’t match.

Oof.

As if we needed any more reminders to know this relationship was beyond repair. Kentucky and Calipari needed a fresh start, and Arkansas provided it.

Saying this, I think Calipari would have killed it at UCLA, which would have been very hard for Kentucky fans to watch.

Here’s to hoping his move to Arkansas works out in a big way for both Kentucky and Coach Cal.