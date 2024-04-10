Scott Drew meeting with Kentucky, per report

Kentucky Basketball is moving fast in its search for the program’s next head coach.

Once John Calipari announced his departure Tuesday, that allowed Mitch Barnhart to go full steam ahead in his pursuit of the next coach. The candidates mentioned the most in this search have been UConn’s Dan Hurley and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

Now, Kentucky is set to meet with Drew, according to Jon Rothstein. It’s the first reported meeting between Kentucky and a head-coaching candidate.

And for what it’s worth, #FlightTrackerSeason has discovered a plane owned by the Craft Family making a trip from Waco to Kentucky.

Sources: Kentucky plans to officially meet with Baylor's Scott Drew regarding its head coaching vacancy in the near future. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2024

Kentucky has reportedly offered the job to Drew, though the school is also believed to be pursuing Hurley. It’s likely he tells Kentucky no and may have already, which would explain why things are moving so fast with Drew.

For his career, Drew has a 466–255 coaching record and a winning percentage of 64.6%. He’s led Baylor to five Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, and the program’s first NCAA National Championship in 2021.

Before Drew arrived at Baylor, the program had never even made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Imagine what he could do with Kentucky’s resources.

For now, Drew looks to be the favorite to be the next Kentucky Basketball head coach.