John Calipari officially hired by Arkansas; contract details released

It’s official. John Calipari is the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program, the school announced Wednesday. There will be a news conference at 6 pm to welcome him to the program.

That may take some getting used to for Kentucky Wildcats fans, but we’re now in a reality where Calipari will come to Rupp Arena as an opposing head coach.

And he’ll do so while taking a bit of a paycut.

According to 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Calipari signed a five-year contract with a salary that pays him $7 million per season. There are potential bonuses for various postseason achievements.

There’s also the potential for this deal to extend into 2031 based on NCAA Tournament appearances, similar to the contract Kentucky had with Mark Stoops for several years that got him an extra year on his contract if the Wildcats became bowl-eligible.

The 65-year-old Calipari just concluded his 15th season at Kentucky, earning a 23-10 overall record with a 13-5 SEC record in his final year.

Had Calipari stayed at Kentucky, he was due to make $8.5 million during the 2024-25 season and $9 million over each of the next four years. So he’ll be giving up a few million dollars to take the job at Arkansas, but he’s expected to have a massive NIL pool to work with.

Still gonna take some getting used to seeing Coach Cal at a different SEC school.

Cal. Those. Hogs.



