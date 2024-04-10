Wednesday Headlines: John Calipari out; Scott Drew in?

Good morning BBN.

John Calipari is officially leaving. Is Scott Drew his replacement?

Not long after Calipari said his goodbyes to BBN, rumors surfaced that Kentucky had zeroed in on Drew and had offered him the job as the next head men’s basketball coach of the greatest tradition in college basketball.

Of course, nothing has been signed, and until that happens, the job is still open.

Would Drew be a good hire? Is there still a chance Kentucky is able to reel in Dan Hurley from UConn?

Whatever happens, it doesn’t feel like this will drag on long.

My prediction is we’ll know by the end of the week who the next coach is.

What are your thoughts on the latest developments? Let us know in the comments section!

Tweet(s) of the Day

Ellen Calipari puts out an emotional statement, saying goodbye to Kentucky and the #BBN.



Ellen left her own impact on Lexington and made sure to let people know she was head of the house.



Thank you Mrs. Cal



(IG/cal_mrs) pic.twitter.com/aoGR79STT3 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 9, 2024

Some emotional goodbyes. Thanks for the memories, Ellen, and for your “roommate.”

