Lack of support leads to John Calipari taking Arkansas job, per report

Not shocking.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Oakland v Kentucky Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The last three days for the Kentucky Wildcats have been a wild one.

At one point, thought just to be rumors, it is now official that John Calipari is leaving Lexington to become the new coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

A seemingly random move after Calipari and Mitch Barnhart sat down together last week, it appears that the reason behind the move is one that we all likely saw coming.

According to a report by John Fanta, Calipari decided to leave due to a lack of support from Kentucky and not feeling wanted any longer.

But it obviously wasn’t just people at Kentucky and the fanbase that didn’t want him. One of his own staff members, John Welch, was leaving for Fresno State had Calipari remained in Lexington.

This is obviously no surprise to the BBN, but it appears this might have been a shock to Calipari and his circle.

With only one NCAA tournament win in four years and just as many SEC Tournament wins, you would think that after 15 years as the head coach, the expectation of the fanbase might have been recognized.

Nevertheless, it’s a bittersweet day in Lexington, and it appears this is going to be best for all involved. Cal gets to go try it for a few years in Fayetteville, and the Cats get to start fresh from top to bottom.

