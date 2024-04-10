Lack of support leads to John Calipari taking Arkansas job, per report

The last three days for the Kentucky Wildcats have been a wild one.

At one point, thought just to be rumors, it is now official that John Calipari is leaving Lexington to become the new coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

A seemingly random move after Calipari and Mitch Barnhart sat down together last week, it appears that the reason behind the move is one that we all likely saw coming.

According to a report by John Fanta, Calipari decided to leave due to a lack of support from Kentucky and not feeling wanted any longer.

But it obviously wasn’t just people at Kentucky and the fanbase that didn’t want him. One of his own staff members, John Welch, was leaving for Fresno State had Calipari remained in Lexington.

Sources close to John Calipari say he had bad feelings about his situation at Kentucky, and that the lack of support had grown to the point where he didn’t feel like he could stay on because he didn’t feel wanted. The assets Arkansas put in place convinced him to make this move. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 8, 2024

Cal’s two dribble-drive guys together again. I was told Welch had already informed Calipari he would not be back before the Arkansas move for Cal. https://t.co/5irTBtyhnj — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 10, 2024

This is obviously no surprise to the BBN, but it appears this might have been a shock to Calipari and his circle.

With only one NCAA tournament win in four years and just as many SEC Tournament wins, you would think that after 15 years as the head coach, the expectation of the fanbase might have been recognized.

Nevertheless, it’s a bittersweet day in Lexington, and it appears this is going to be best for all involved. Cal gets to go try it for a few years in Fayetteville, and the Cats get to start fresh from top to bottom.