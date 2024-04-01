Kentucky recruits among top performers at McDonald’s All-American Game practices

The McDonald’s All-American Game is on Tuesday, and before that, media members get to watch the players practice and scrimmage.

On3’s Jamie Shaw was fortunate enough to take in the last few days of action, and he came away impressed with several future Kentucky Wildcats.

For the first practice, Shaw had 5-star forward Karter Knox among his top performers. Knox is ranked 19th nationally at 247 Sports Composite and is the younger brother of former Wildcats star Kevin Knox.

Here’s what Shaw wrote on Karter.

These settings always seem to suit Karter Knox. The Kentucky commitment showed a well-rounded game today, knocking down shots from multiple levels and attacking the rim in transition. Knox has a sturdy frame, he is a good straight-line athlete, and shows upside on the defensive end, especially in the passing lanes. But it continues to be his offense that is interesting in this type of setting.

As for the first scrimmage, Shaw liked what he saw out of 5-star guard Boogie Fland, the 18th-best recruit at 247 Sports Composite.

Boogie Fland has a presence about him, a leadership “it-factor” that he carries everywhere he goes. From the second he steps on the floor, he has a commanding presence, and he is very vocal, always in a positive way. Fland attacked the paint and was able to make plays here. He used a good change-of-pace and delivered passes on target and on time. While his shot was not falling, he did draw contact to get to the free-throw line. He also used quick hands and anticipation to be a disruptor on the defensive end.

Kentucky commit Boogie Fland was in his bag today @BoogieFland pic.twitter.com/9Gs8cp4Q6k — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 1, 2024

Finally, Shaw’s top performers from practice No. 2 included Knox and 5-star center Jayden Quaintance, the eighth-best recruit in 2024.

As the days have grown, the comfort level for Jayden Quaintance continues to become more apparent. Quaintance, still 16 years old, is the youngest player in the event. He is an explosive player around the basket, showing a lot of explosive burst. The upside with Quaintance is big. He has some physical traits that simply cannot be taught. In the practice today, he rebounded well and he finished above the rim, playing through contact. As he continues to learn the finer nuances of the game with angles and footwork, there is a lot of ceiling to continue growing into.

And here’s what Shaw had to say about Knox.

Karter Knox continues to show a composed and efficient game in this setting. Even with questions about body language and fire coming in, Knox has competed both days and proven to be an effective shot maker. Knox got into the mid-range for a couple of pull-up jumpers, but he also knocked down some catch-and-shoot threes. He looked like a plug-and-play type at the next level who can finish plays on the offensive end with low volume and get out in transition to for some easy buckets. There is wonder about the high-end upside for him, but his floor continues to rise.

It’s great to hear Kentucky’s McDonald’s trio is doing well. There’s major roster uncertainty for the Cats heading into next season, but we know Quaintance, Fland, and Knox will be part of it, as well as Billy Richmond, Travis Perry, and Somto Cyril (though he could test the NBA waters).

While Quaintance looks like the only player assured of a starting spot, Kentucky will need those other guys to become solid pieces if John Calipari wants to get this program back to being one that’s respected and feared, something it’s not inspired much of since 2019.

The 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games begin Tuesday with the Girls Game at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN2, followed by the Boys Game at 9 pm ET on ESPN.

