Kentucky Baseball rises in latest top 25 poll and is tied for the best SEC record

It is officially baseball season, and the Kentucky Wildcats are balling out.

The Cats have jumped in the D1 Top 25 rankings from 24th to 17th in the country.

Kentucky is one of 10, yes 10, other schools in the SEC ranked inside the top 25, along with No. 1 Arkansas, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 6 Florida, No. 7 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, No. 22 South Carolina, and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The Cats are coming off a big-time weekend, outscoring Ole Miss 37-13 on the road and sweeping the Rebels for the first time in program history.

The team also moved to 7-0 in midweek games this season, taking down Miami (OH) before the series sweep over Ole Miss.

The Wildcats are now 8-1 in SEC games, putting them on top of the SEC East and tied with Arkansas for the best mark in league play. Every other SEC team is at least two games behind. Kentucky has swept Ole Miss and Georgia while taking two of three against Missouri.

The Cats will be back in action Tuesday against Louisville in the Battle of the Bluegrass.

