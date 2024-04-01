 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Meechie Johnson contacted by Kentucky

Johnson is drawing interest from several SEC programs.

By Jason Marcum
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 23 Kentucky at South Carolina Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We have movement in the transfer portal.

According to Joe Tipton, the Kentucky Wildcats have contacted South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson.

Ohio State, Arkansas, and Texas A&M have also been in contact.

Set to be a fifth-year senior next season, Johnson actually began his career at Ohio State as a class of 2020 recruit out of Cleveland, Ohio. After two years in Columbus, the 6-foot-2, 184-pounder transferred to South Carolina, where he spent the past two years.

This past season, Johnson averaged 14.1 points on 39.9% shooting (32.1% from deep), 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per outing. In the January 23rd win over Kentucky, he chipped in 14 points on 5/10 shooting with four assists, three rebounds, and one block.

Johnson is one of the best guards to enter the transfer portal thus far. He’s a tough, physical player who would bolster those two areas for Kentucky, which were severely lacking this past season. His offense leaves a lot to be desired, so he’s probably not someone you want as one of your 2-3 top scoring options for a legitimate Final Four contender.

