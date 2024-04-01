Antonio Reeves to participate in Final Four 3-point contest

Antonio Reeves will have one final college basketball game in the Final Four.

The Kentucky Wildcats guard will participate in the Men’s 3-Point Championship as part of the State Farm Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship at this week’s Final Four. The event will take place on April 4th at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and will be televised live on ESPN at 9 pm ET.

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke will also be part of the event, so maybe Reeves can get a minuscule amount of revenge against the Kentucky killer.

The State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the King’s Hawaiian Slam Dunk Championship, the Men’s 3-Point Championship, the Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship, and the Hot Shot Challenge. The winners of the Men’s and Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the Skechers Battle of the Champions.

Reeves is the fifth UK player to participate in the 3-point event dating back to its inception in 1989. He joins Gerald Fitch (2004), Scott Padgett (1999), Travis Ford (1994), and Davion Mintz (2022) in the collegiate contest. Chuck Hayes (2005) is the only Kentucky player to participate in the dunk challenge portion of Thursday’s events.

Reeves ended his collegiate career having played in 156 career games and made 107 starts between Illinois State and Kentucky. He scored 2,350 points and hit 306 triples.