Monday Headlines: McDonald’s All-American Week

The annual McDonald’s All-American Game is this Tuesday and — if you plan to watch — you should expect to see plenty of action from two Kentucky Wildcats recruits.

Boogie Fland and Jayden Quaintance will join forces and suit up for the “East” squad.

Boys McDonald’s All American Roster is here @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/qDbEoLO8BD — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 23, 2024

Fland — the No. 18 player according to the 247 Sports Composite — is a 6’2 combo guard who can absolutely stroke it. He’s an offensive phenom and seems to have a bit of Rob Dillingham in him, though it’s possible he’s a bit better from outside and not as strong finishing at the rim.

Quaintance is ranked as the No. 8 player in the same database and, as a 6’9 center, offers a ton of upside. He’s everything you want in a prospect, and it probably won’t take long to show flashes of just how great he can be.

The two star recruits lead the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class and are joined by Somto Cyril as well as Travis Perry as signees. Karter Knox (Kevin’s younger brother) and Billy Richmond are two hard commits that round out the recruiting class.

Tuesday night’s McDonald’s All-American Game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston and is scheduled to start at 9 PM ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Tweet of the Day

Sunday Sweeps at Swayze



Ole Miss Athletics #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/8lU6DVcRCE — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 31, 2024

Bat Cats are rolling.

