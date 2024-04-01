Mitch Barnhart discusses his competitiveness and desire to win

Obviously, there has been a lot of conversation about the direction of the Kentucky Basketball program since the season ended.

On the women’s side, the university made a homerun hire by bringing Kenny Brooks from Virginia Tech to awaken a "sleeping giant" in Lexington, as he said in his opening press conference.

During that press conference, Mitch Barnhart didn’t avoid a question about the men’s program but quickly dismissed it.

“I’d like to just talk about women’s basketball today. If we can do that, I’d like to do that,” he said. “I think we have a standard for all of our athletics. And I’ve never wavered from that. Let’s leave it at that.”

However, earlier in the week, Barnhart did a sit-down conversation with BBN Tonight alongside John Calipari, where he talked about that program moving forward.

“There’s no one that has missed the standard, we understand that,” he said. “We’ve won six SEC Tournaments with Cal. We’ve won six regular-season titles. We’ve been to four Final Fours (and) seven Elite Eights. It’s not that we don’t know how to get there. We’ve hit a patch where we haven’t, and that is not lost on us. He (Cal) and I are a little bit competitive. We certainly like to win.”

He continued, “That has been in our DNA from the beginning of his career and mine. We didn’t come to this program to sit here and say, ‘Hey, let’s just see if we can casually walk through this thing and in sashay all the way to the end of the deal.’ I want to win.”

During a follow-up interview later in the week, Barnhart continued to express his winning expectations but for all of his athletic programs at the university.

“I want to win. It matters. I didn’t get in this business to finish last. I compete and educate, those are two things I will do incredibly well. We’re gonna graduate 140 kids in May. 140 kids will walk across and get their degrees, that means a ton to me. And it will change lives through that.

“But we’re also going to change lives through what they do and what they learn in their competitive venues. And that’s really good.”

It remains to be seen if the decision to keep Calipari was the right one, but for the sake of this fanbase, it really needs to be the right decision.