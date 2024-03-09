Kentucky has 4 wins vs. top-10 teams in NET rankings; Joe Lunardi moves Cats to 3-seed

The Kentucky Wildcats added another signature resume win this evening as they knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

With the win, the Cats will likely move up to the 3-seed line and have the chance to potentially rise even higher with a good showing in Nashville next week.

Their resume, however, is incredibly impressive with several top wins.

How so? Well, with Saturday’s win, Kentucky becomes the only team in the country that has defeated four teams in the top-10 of the NET Rankings.

Those wins include Saturday evening, alongside the wins over the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and North Carolina Tar Heels.

And how about this? Joe Lunardi has already moved Kentucky up to a 3-seed in his latest projection on Twitter. Kentucky moved ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks, who are now down to a 4-seed after their blowout loss at Houston.

Tennessee is still a 1-seed, which further shows how special the Cats’ win in Knoxville was.

Now, the resume has some tough losses, but this team continues to pile up signature wins this season. Will that continue into the postseason, however?

Across the BBN, each fan has a different feeling heading into March Madness. This team could beat anyone, but they could also lose to anyone.

Despite the losses, when it comes to facing teams that are national title contenders, the Cats have had as much, if not more success than anyone in college basketball. It will take a lot, but the resume does speak for itself.

Go Cats!