Reed Sheppard makes history in record-setting performance at Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats cemented a strong NCAA Tournament resume with a colossal win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

There were a plethora of Wildcats that had an immense impact on the team’s 85-81 victory, but none did more than Reed Sheppard, who scored 27 points, tied with Antonio Reeves for the most on the team while shooting 9/14 from the field and 7/10 from deep.

Sheppard chipped in six rebounds and five of the Cats’ 12 assists. He was an all-around stud, and he continues to play like the best freshman in the country.

In this performance, Sheppard made Kentucky history in several regards, according to UK statistician Corey Price.

Sheppard became the first player in Kentucky history to record three games of 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single season. He also broke the record for the most points scored by a freshman at Tennessee, previously held by Malik Monk.

.@reed_sheppard today scored the most points ever by a @KentuckyMBB freshman against Tennessee in Knoxville (27) (previous high was 25 by Malik Monk on January 24th, 2017) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 9, 2024

Thanks to @bigbluehistory, @reed_sheppard is the first @KentuckyMBB player in school history to have 3 games with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single season — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 10, 2024

It felt like play after play, Sheppard’s impact was felt, especially in the second half when he shot 7/8 from the field for 19 points, including several late 3s to keep the Cats ahead.

"REED SHEPPARD ICE IN HIS VEINS!" @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/3qiit3hBua — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024

Throughout the season, Sheppard has taken what the defense has given him, sometimes to a fault, though we’ve seen him be much more aggressive in recent weeks while continuing to shoot at a very efficient rate.

Saturday was another prime example of that, as he shot 64.3% from the field and 70% from deep. This was Sheppard’s fourth game with 25+ points and his second game of the season with seven or more 3s.

While he may not be the most athletic, Sheppard’s high basketball IQ dazzled fans in Tennessee and led to a massive resume-boosting win.

Thanks to his efforts, Kentucky is getting hot at the right time, and hopefully, that will extend into the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

