Kentucky continues to make history after winning at No. 4 Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday evening, 85-81, for arguably its best win of the season.

Saturday’s victory also adds a win to another streak that has been going over the last few seasons.

According to Corey Price of the UK Sports Network, for the first time in the AP Poll era (1948-49), the Wildcats have knocked off a top-five team in a true road game for three consecutive seasons.

Those wins? Kansas (No. 5) in 2021-22, Tennessee (No. 5) in 2022-23, and today’s win over the 4th-ranked Vols. Kentucky was an underdog in all three and a double-digit underdog in last year’s road win over the Vols. They were 8.5-point underdogs entering the latest game in Knoxville.

For the first time ever in the AP Poll era, since 1948-1949, @KentuckyMBB has defeated an opponent ranked in the Top 5 of the AP Poll in a true road game in 3 consecutive seasons (at #5 Kansas, 2021-2022; at #5 Tennessee, 2022-2023; at #4 Tennessee, 2023-2024) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 9, 2024

.@KentuckyMBB has won 4 of their last 5 meetings against Tennessee in Knoxville, their most wins in a 5-game span against Tennessee in Knoxville since 2002-2003 through 2006-2007 (4) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 9, 2024

This also marked another win in Knoxville during the John Calipari era. In fact, this has been his best stretch of games at Tennessee ever and Kentucky’s best since way back in 2007.

Despite some tough losses the last few seasons, whenever Kentucky hits the road as underdogs, Coach Calipari and his staff have his team ready to go. Today was further proof of that, including tough road wins in the last few weeks over Auburn and Mississippi State.

The Cats have continued to play some of the tougher competition in the country over the last few seasons, and these true road wins only continue to give the BBN more juice.

Now, let’s make a run in Nashville and make some noise in The Big Dance.