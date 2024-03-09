Kentucky beats No. 4 Tennessee, gets SEC Tournament double-bye: 4 takeaways and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville by a score of 85-81.

Both teams got off to putrid starts before the offense slowly hit an uptick after the halfway point of the first half. The defensive effort was definitely there on both ends, but Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht and Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves, along with Justin Edwards, led the way offensively for their respective teams. The Cats led by as many as 10, but the Vols cut the lead to 33-29 at the half.

After the break, the Cats extended their lead to as many as 14 and answered each time the Vols cut it, but Knecht single-handedly willed Tennessee back into the game, finishing the game with 40 points on 14/29 shooting. Kentucky had no answer for him, and I’m not sure anyone could have.

However, as we’ll get into more below, while Kentucky didn't have an answer defensively, they did on the offensive end, and his name was Reed Sheppard, who finished with 27 points (tied for team-high), six rebounds, and five assists (team-high).

Antonio Reeves was also a stud, scoring 27 of his own while grabbing a team-high seven boards.

The Cats picked up a monumental road win this evening. They locked up the No. 2 or 3 seed in the SEC, which ensures the very important double-bye. The Vols had already secured the No. 1 seed earlier this week, but a loss for Kentucky could have dropped them as low as the No. 5 seed.

The regular season is over, and now, March Madness has officially begun. The SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday in Nashville. Kentucky and Tennessee will both play on Friday. Kentucky will play at 7 or 9:30 pm ET, depending on if Auburn wins tonight.

Now, here’s what to know from this HUGE win in Knoxville.

Foul trouble slows the Cats

As mentioned above, the first half was a defensive slugfest, and for the Cats, that was largely attributed to foul trouble. Five Cats picked up two fouls in the first half compared to just one for the Vols.

Rob Dillingham, DJ Wagner, Tre Mitchell, Adou Thiero, and Zvonimir Ivisic all had two fouls before the break, which kept the Cats from getting into a steady rhythm. Kentucky held its own in the first half despite the foul trouble, but the lead certainly could have been bigger.

Not only did the foul trouble affect the Cats offensively, but it also allowed Tennessee to stay in the game despite a horrid shooting performance in the first half. The Vols were in the bonus with 13 minutes to go before the break and shot quite a few more free throws than Kentucky.

It is worth noting that Tennessee was held to just six free-throw attempts in the second half.

The Road Warrior returns

Antonio Reeves has been nothing short of consistent this year, but he’s been even better on the road. Dating back to last season when he dropped 37 points on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville in the season finale, Reeves has been nothing short of a warrior on the road.

The senior guard has scored consistently all season long, including seven straight games with 20+ points, but he’s also scored 20+ points in seven straight road games. He’s simply been incredible.

Reeves was the definition of inconsistent last season, which included a horrific showing in Kentucky’s second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, but he’s playing like an All-American and SEC Player of the Year candidate this season.

Edwards continues to shine

Count me in the group of people who gave up on Justin Edwards a while ago. I thought John Calipari was nuts for continuing to run Edwards out there at all, much less with the starting lineup, but he’s proved me and a lot of other people wrong.

The former five-star freshman was Kentucky’s highest-rated recruit by a lot of sites and was even projected as the No. 1 NBA Draft pick in a couple of places prior to the season. He certainly didn't play like it for most of the season, but he has slowly improved and shined bright on the biggest stage in this one.

This one clearly meant a lot to Edwards, as he played like a man with something to prove. As many of you may remember, Edwards picked UK over UT when many assumed he was headed to Knoxville. He spurned the Vols, and they ended up getting Knecht to take his place. While they’ll take that trade every day of the week, Edwards did all he could to remind them what they missed out on.

Sheppard answers the call

Reed Sheppard has a (frustrating) tendency to play passively. When he’s aggressive, he’s usually the best player on the court. When he’s not, he still does so many good things that you can’t fault him too much, but sometimes, Kentucky just needs the freshman guard to take control.

He did just that in this game. As mentioned above, Reeves and Edwards both played especially well, but I’d be remiss if I didn't mention Sheppard’s performance. He did his usual thing, grabbing rebounds, dishing out assists, and stealing passes, but he also seemed to provide an answer every time the Cats needed it.

The Kentucky legacy surely wanted this one badly, as most Kentuckians hate the Volunteers, and the Vols absolutely embarrassed Kentucky in Rupp Arena last month. He definitely played like a guy who refused to lose. He could not miss on his way to 27 points on 7-10 from three-point land.

It was simply an incredible performance.

What a win for the Cats!

Now, time to celebrate this MONUMENTAL victory!