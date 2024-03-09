 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ monster win at No. 4 Tennessee

The Cats pick up the huge win over the 4th-ranked Vols in Knoxville.

By Ethan DeWitt
Reed Sheppard Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their regular season this afternoon as they faced off with the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville and are leaving Food City Arena with an 85-81 victory.

In a game that both teams were desperately trying to pick up the win, it started off as an absolute rock fight between the Cats and the Vols. Shockingly to many in the BBN, it was also a defensive showcase for Kentucky. Normally running up and down the floor, this UK team executed their game plan perfectly through the first 20 minutes.

Add in Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards catching fire on the offensive end of the floor, and Kentucky headed to the locker room with a 33-29 lead.

Much like the rest of the season has gone, this Kentucky team took a few punches in the mouth coming out of the half, but as they have shown consistently over the last few weeks, they are going to come back swinging. Led by the trio of Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Reeves in the second half, the Kentucky offense was too much for Tennessee to overcome.

But what would this rivalry game be without some drama?

Holding an 11-point lead with 55 seconds remaining in the game, Rick Barnes went to a full-court press and dwindled Kentucky’s lead down to three and a good look at tying the game.

Luckily, this time, the Cats were on the right side of this outcome, or that would be a heavy storyline heading into the postseason.

With the win, Kentucky will now head to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. It hasn't always been pretty this season, but the Cats now control their own destiny to bring home an SEC Tourney title.

Go Cats!

Box Score

Highlights

Game MVP

When the season started questions surrounded Reed Sheppard. Could he continue his elite play? There is no way these shooting numbers would continue...

Well the answer to both of those questions was answered weeks ago, and today he added multiple exclamation marks to the end of it.

He finished the game with 27 points on 9/14 shooting and 7/10 from three. Sheppard also added six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

There isn't much more we can say about Sheppard’s play this season. Enjoy him while you can BBN, because there are only a few more weeks left of him in Lexington.

Another big shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who had 27 of his own (8/16 shooting) with seven critical rebounds. Kentucky actually won the rebounding battle 42-37, and Reeves stepping up there was a big reason why.

Twitter Reactions

