Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ monster win at No. 4 Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their regular season this afternoon as they faced off with the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville and are leaving Food City Arena with an 85-81 victory.

In a game that both teams were desperately trying to pick up the win, it started off as an absolute rock fight between the Cats and the Vols. Shockingly to many in the BBN, it was also a defensive showcase for Kentucky. Normally running up and down the floor, this UK team executed their game plan perfectly through the first 20 minutes.

Add in Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards catching fire on the offensive end of the floor, and Kentucky headed to the locker room with a 33-29 lead.

Much like the rest of the season has gone, this Kentucky team took a few punches in the mouth coming out of the half, but as they have shown consistently over the last few weeks, they are going to come back swinging. Led by the trio of Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Reeves in the second half, the Kentucky offense was too much for Tennessee to overcome.

But what would this rivalry game be without some drama?

Holding an 11-point lead with 55 seconds remaining in the game, Rick Barnes went to a full-court press and dwindled Kentucky’s lead down to three and a good look at tying the game.

Luckily, this time, the Cats were on the right side of this outcome, or that would be a heavy storyline heading into the postseason.

With the win, Kentucky will now head to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. It hasn't always been pretty this season, but the Cats now control their own destiny to bring home an SEC Tourney title.

Go Cats!

Box Score

Highlights

Game MVP

When the season started questions surrounded Reed Sheppard. Could he continue his elite play? There is no way these shooting numbers would continue...

Well the answer to both of those questions was answered weeks ago, and today he added multiple exclamation marks to the end of it.

He finished the game with 27 points on 9/14 shooting and 7/10 from three. Sheppard also added six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

There isn't much more we can say about Sheppard’s play this season. Enjoy him while you can BBN, because there are only a few more weeks left of him in Lexington.

Another big shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who had 27 of his own (8/16 shooting) with seven critical rebounds. Kentucky actually won the rebounding battle 42-37, and Reeves stepping up there was a big reason why.

Twitter Reactions

Starting at Tennessee pic.twitter.com/HpQygyef0E — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 9, 2024

It’s rare moments, but sometimes Ugo reminds me of this other player… #BBN pic.twitter.com/PzgbUHDCfm — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) March 9, 2024

Knecht gets that out of control foul call everytime. — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) March 9, 2024

Miscellaneous halftime stat



Free Throws

Kentucky: 1-2

Tennessee: 9-13 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 9, 2024

Knecht just hacked Reeves and no call



Then Knecht gets a touch call on the other end



How much help does the so called “best player in the SEC” need? — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) March 9, 2024

Reed Sheppard no-look cross-court pass. Dude rules. pic.twitter.com/YuHxL2yT8q — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 9, 2024

Cal gets T'd up and Kentucky responds to go up 60-46



"Go Big Blue" chants echo through Thompson-Boling.



What a sequence. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 9, 2024

BALL DON’T LIE



BACK 2 BACK 3’S AND THE GROCERY STORE ARENA FALLS SILENT pic.twitter.com/Jue4w52Ibd — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 9, 2024

Aye chill out @reed_sheppard — Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) March 9, 2024

There have been better Kentucky teams under John Calipari. I'm not sure there's been a more fun one. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 9, 2024

I love this Kentucky Basketball team and I don’t want the season to end. @KentuckyMBB — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 9, 2024

“I had 40 Daddy”



“That’s very cute son time for bed” pic.twitter.com/bNmTBxeIAN — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) March 9, 2024

Reed Sheppard becomes just the seventh Kentucky freshman with 7 or more made 3s in a game, joining:



Eric Bledsoe

Jamal Murray

Malik Monk

Jeff Brassow

Doron Lamb

Dontaie Allen — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 9, 2024

How about Justin Edwards?!?!



16 points, 6 rebounds.



6-10 FG, 4-7 from 3.



Now 14-21 from 3 in his last 6 games.



Playing with CONFIDENCE. So happy for him. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) March 9, 2024

That's the fourth win of the season for Kentucky against a KenPom Top 10 team with elite analytics. (Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, North Carolina.) — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) March 9, 2024

Calipari on Reed Sheppard: "How about the threes that he made?"



Says he plays games at the end like it's the beginning, "But that's why he is who he is." Part of why he has to take him out at times. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 9, 2024

Kentucky has won 7 of their last 8, including 5 in a row



Road wins over Tennessee, Auburn, and Mississippi State



22 point blowout over Alabama



9+ point wins over Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Vandy



Only loss was a 1 point loss on a buzzer beater on the road vs LSU



BUILT FOR MARCH — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) March 9, 2024

She said WAIT DONT START YET! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WO9I4o38xW — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) March 9, 2024

Today is just the 10th time ever, and the 2nd consecutive season, that @KentuckyMBB has defeated an SEC opponent ranked in the Top 5 of the AP Poll in a true road game — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 9, 2024

Headin home with the dub. pic.twitter.com/qjvV8dy5Js — chet white (@chetwhite7) March 9, 2024

