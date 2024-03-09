Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are in Knoxville today for their regular-season finale vs. the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. Game time is set for 4 pm ET on CBS. You can stream the game online with CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.
The Cats are searching for what would be a monumental win heading into the postseason, while the Vols are on the verge of earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament of they keep winning.
There are also major SEC Tournament implications for Kentucky, as a win would potentially move them into the 2-seed next week, while a loss could force them to play Thursday.
Can Kentucky take this one and enter the postseason on a high note? We’ll find out soon enough.
Pregame Reading
Go CATS!
