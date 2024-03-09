SEC Bracketology Breakdown

Greetings, BBN!

ONE WEEK TO GO!!! As Champ Week gets ready to hit high gear, we are facing the possibility of the SEC sending a team to the tournament as a 1-seed for the second straight year. Tennessee has just kept on winning and, for now, has kept up closer than any other team in America to fearsome giants Purdue, UConn, and Houston.

At the end of December, I said that Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M were all going to be competing for a limited number of bids, and not all of them were going to be left standing at the end of the season.

Well, here we are, and Florida and South Carolina have exceeded expectations and are comfortably in the bracket heading into the final week. Ole Miss and Texas A&M might be lost, however, and Mississippi State is in grave danger of joining them if they don’t pick up another win or two. It’s all about staying on top of your 18-game conference schedule, even if you enter it 13-0 or 14-0 or something. If you don’t take care of your conference, it’ll take care of you.

Let’s take a look at where each SEC team is in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN bracket and break it down:

SEC Bracketology March 8th

The Bad: Mississippi State’s back against the wall

With the loss to Texas A&M this past week, the Bulldogs are taking on water and veering dangerously close to the bracket’s cliff. If they lose their finale at home against South Carolina, then their entire season will come down to the SEC Tournament.

The Good: Kentucky could get 4-seed in Nashville and 4-seed in big bracket

The Cats will clinch a double-bye in the SEC Tournament if they win in Knoxville on Saturday in their regular-season finale, and if they can hold up over the next week, they might get a 4-seed in the bracket reveal as well. Would that be helpful for them? Well UConn won it all last year as a 4, so...

Keep An Eye On: Tennessee in a very good position

Only one team in America will have the honor of joining Purdue, UConn, and Houston on the 1-line, and if the season ended tonight, that would almost certainly go to the Vols. They’ve had a lot of tournament woes under Rick Barnes but never had the advantages and bracket luxuries of a 1 before. Could that change their fortunes if they get it?