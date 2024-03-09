Saturday Headlines: Tennessee Gameday Edition

Good morning, BBN!

The regular season finale is finally here as the Kentucky Wildcats get prepared for a date with the Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon in Knoxville.

Tipping off at 4 pm EST on CBS, this will be the second matchup between the two rivals this season after the Vols crushed the Cats in Lexington earlier this season. Now will UK respond? Both teams come into the matchup with plenty to play for as well.

For the Cats, they control their own destiny for seeding in regard to the SEC Tournament and somewhat in the NCAA Tournament.

If the Cats can pull off the win, they will land the 2-seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville. A win would also put this team firmly on the 3-seed line for the Big Dance kicking off in just under two weeks.

A loss, however, would likely put the Cats as the 5-seed in Nashville, meaning they tip off on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

For the Vols, they are firmly in the mix for a 1-seed come Selection Sunday, and a win today would likely land them one of the top-four spots. A loss likely wouldn't drop them, but they would definitely need some help to make the jump to the top-seed line.

Should be a fun one in Knoxville today.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

UK’s Keaton Daniel won the NCAA men’s indoor track & field championship in the pole vault!

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky at Tennessee – UK

Big one on deck.

Kentucky Pole Vaulter wins National Championship- Cats Pause

Go Cats!

Uncharacteristic Mistakes Sink No. 25 Kentucky - UK

The Bat Cats get blown out by Kennesaw State.

Kentucky vs Tennessee; Round 2- KSR

Will the Cats knock off the Vols in Knoxville?

Pair of Wildcats earn national awards from ESPN- Cats Pause

Huge praise for a pair of Cats.

Karter Knox sets decision date- KSR

Things seem to be trending away from Kentucky.

Dodgers move Mookie Betts to shortstop- ESPN

Betts takes over short as Lux moves to 2B.

Noelvi Marte suspended 80-games after PED test- ESPN

Huge news out of Cincinnati.

Ranking the top-10 cap casualties heading into NFL Free Agency- CBS

Will your favorite squad land a new face this offseason?

CBS updated Bracketology heading into Saturday- CBS

The madness is almost here.

And here are this week’s Kentucky Reacts results, where fans voted that the Cats will be the 4-seed in the SEC Tournament, with the 5-seed coming in second place.