2024 SEC Tournament bracket, TV info, final league standings, and more

The 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament field has officially been finalized. This year’s SEC Tournament will be in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena from March 13-17.

The Tennessee Volunteers will be the No. 1 seed this year following one of the best regular seasons in program history. You have to think Bridgestone Arena will absolutely be flooded with Tennessee fans this year and make it a homefield advantage against just about any other team...

However, we know the Kentucky Wildcats and the Big Blue Nation will show up in full force, especially after Saturday’s massive victory over the Volunteers in their own building. That game proved to be Kentucky’s biggest SEC win of the season. A loss would have led to them being the 5-seed and have to play Thursday.

Instead, Kentucky is the 2-seed and won’t play until Friday night at 7 pm ET. Quite the jump for one game. Safe to say that was one of the more important regular-season conference wins for Kentucky in the John Calipari era.

It was a rocky regular season for the Cats, but the hope is they have the firepower to make a deep run in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, especially with how well they’ve played down the stretch, winning seven of eight games entering the league tourney.

The Wildcats have not won the SEC Tournament since 2018 and have lost four of their last five games in it, including last year’s one-and-done exit at the hands of Vanderbilt.

Here is what you need to know for what’s going to be a fun week in Nashville.

2024 SEC Tournament Bracket

How to Watch the SEC Tournament

All SEC Tournament games will air on either ESPN or the SEC Network. For those looking for an online stream, it’s WatchESPN and the ESPN app for mobile devices.

Below is the full schedule for the event (all times in ET).

Wednesday, March 13th

Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri Approximately 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Thursday, March 14th

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner Approximately 3:30 p.m. SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Ole Miss 7 p.m. SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Florida vs. Game 2 winner Approximately 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Friday, March 15th

Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Auburn vs. Game 4 winner Approximately 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Game 5 winner 7 p.m. SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 6 winner Approximately 9:30 p.m. SEC Network

Saturday, March 16th

Semifinal 1: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner 1 p.m. ESPN

Semifinal 2: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner Approximately 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, March 17th

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner 1 p.m. ESPN

Final SEC Standings

2024 SEC Tournament Odds

We’ll upload the official DraftKings Sportsbook odds for the SEC Tournament when they come out.

Recent SEC Basketball Tournament Champions

2023 Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide

2020 No Champion (COVID-19)

2019 Auburn Tigers

2018 Kentucky Wildcats

2017 Kentucky Wildcats

2016 Kentucky Wildcats

2015 Kentucky Wildcats

2014 Florida Gators

Who do you see winning this year’s SEC Tournament? Send us your predictions in the comments section!