Karter Knox commits to KENTUCKY!

What a day it’s been for Kentucky Basketball.

The Wildcats are starting to put the finishing touches on their class of 2024 as they look to land another top-three recruiting class in the John Calipari era.

We can now officially add another 5-star player to the class, as Karter Knox has committed to Kentucky.

Knox announced the news during halftime of his game with Overtime this evening. He chose the Cats over Louisville, South Florida, and the NBA G-League.

It came just an hour after Kentucky’s massive win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.

Five-star wing Karter Knox (Kevin's younger brother) just announced his commitment to UK.

NEWS: Karter Knox, the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2024 class, has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.



NEWS: Karter Knox, the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2024 class, has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Knox, a 6-foot-5 and 205-pound small forward out of Tampa (FL), now plays for the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta after previously playing for Tampa Catholic. With his commitment, the OTE to Lexington pipeline will still continue. In the class currently, the Cats have Somto Cyril to keep it going alongside Rob Dillingham and Jordan Burks.

The Knox family connection continues in a sense since Karter, like older brother Kevin Knox, will play at Kentucky. However, Karter will not follow Kenny Payne to the ‘Ville. Payne was instrumental in getting Kevin to Lexington, but he won’t get Karter to Louisville.

Knox is considered the No. 14 player in the class and is also the third-ranked small forward, according to Rivals. He’s also a McDonald’s All-American.

Kentucky is going to lose most of its current team, so it’s good to already have such a deep class secured before there are likely several additions made in the transfer portal once the season ends.

Karter Knox joins center Jayden Quaintance, point guard Boogie Fland, point guard Travis Perry, center Somto Cyril, and small forward Billy Richmond as Kentucky’s 2024 class heading into the spring signing period.

Here’s the On3 scouting report of Knox.

Karter Knox is a lengthy and explosive wing. His frame is very projectable and already physically developed, and he has broad shoulders with arms that flow down; should add good weight relatively easily once he gets to a college strength and conditioning program. He is a straight-line driver off the bounce. Gets into the paint and violently attacks the rim, playing way above it. He plays well out of the dunker spot, is an apt back door cutter, and attacks the offensive boards. Would like to see him develop the jump shot more, at least become average in the catch and shoot. The form and release are ok, balance points and trajectory are inconsistent. He is a strong straight-line driver, needs to develop a counter or two if he gets his path cut off. There is a lot of upside defensively. He has great length with quick twitch and explosion. Can switch down a line up and guard fours also the athleticism to run with twos and threes. Will need to continue tightening the mechanics and keeping a consistent motor. Is the younger brother of NBAer Kevin Knox.

Welcome to the BBN, Karter!

