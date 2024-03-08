Karter Knox announcing decision on Saturday

The recruitment of Karter Knox is coming to an end this weekend.

According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Knox will announce his commitment on Saturday night.

The decision will come at halftime of the Overtime Elite Finals Game 2 broadcast, which tips off at 7 pm ET on YouTube, so look for a decision to be announced around 7:30-745 pm ET.

He’ll decide between the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, South Florida Bulls, or a return to Overtime Elite for the 2024-25 season.

NEWS: Karter Knox, the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2024 class, will announce his decision tomorrow night on Saturday, March 9th, sources tell @247Sports.



Story: https://t.co/A47Kvh3vQ8 pic.twitter.com/JrJWUHqUEP — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 8, 2024

A 6-foot-8, 211-pound wing out of Riverdale (FL), Knox is a consensus top-25 recruit ranked as high as 14th overall in the class of 2024 at Rivals, which also has him ranked third among small forwards.

Though no longer among his finalists, Knox holds additional offers from Texas, Kansas, Auburn, LSU, and Illinois, among others. He is the younger brother of Kevin Knox, who played at Kentucky for the 2017-18 season before being a lottery selection in the 2018 NBA Draft to the New York Knicks.

Will Kentucky win out for this top recruit, or will Knox head elsewhere? There hasn’t been any buzz for the Cats in recent weeks, but stranger things have happened.

We’ll find out soon enough!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!