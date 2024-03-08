Chuck Martin shares high praise for Rob Dillingham

Rob Dillingham is hard to guard.

If you had any second guesses about that statement, just ask SEC teams, because they haven’t done a great job at stopping the Kentucky Wildcats star this season.

Dillingham, who was ESPN’s runner-up Freshman of the Year, is averaging 15.1 points per game. While his scoring has been needed at times, it is his quickness mixed with his efficiency that has made him such an elite three-level scorer.

He is shooting 48.5% from the field, 77.6% from the free-throw line and 44.4% from deep.

Dillingham is being widely mocked as a top-five NBA Draft pick this year, and his explosiveness is a key reason why.

Assistant coach Chuck Martin spoke on that during Friday morning’s meeting with local media. Keep in mind that Martin helped coach OG Anunoby while at Indiana and Derrick Rose while at Memphis alongside John Calipari.

“He’s (Dillingham) as dynamic of a player I’ve been around in 25 years. And I’ve been around Derrick Rose. Been around some really good players.”

For a coach who’s been around decades and seen many star players, praising Dillingham like this should mean something, and it is certainly telling of just how good the young guard has been.

Dillingham was one of the team’s two 4-star recruits, so he wasn’t necessarily an elite prospect either. That said, Calipari and his staff deserve credit for being able to bring him to Lexington and develop him into a big-name star with a very bright future ahead.

The sky is the limit for Dillingham, as he’ll undoubtedly have his eyes on dominating at the next level as well.

