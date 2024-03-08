Friday Headlines: The End For Kyra Elzy?

Kentucky Women’s Basketball bowed out of the SEC Tournament on Thursday with a 78-62 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. With just a 12-20 record (4-12 in conference play) overall, the Wildcats will fall short of an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

So, what’s next?

The departure of head coach Kyra Elzy isn’t off the table.

In Elzy’s first two seasons at Kentucky, she was 37-21 overall with a 17-14 record in conference play. Her teams made the NCAA Tournament in both of those seasons, including a birth due to winning the SEC Tournament in 2022.

However, over the last two seasons, Elzy’s teams are a combined 24-39 without a NCAA Tournament appearance. Last year, they made it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, but a loss to Tennessee in the second round of this year’s tournament could have been the last game Elzy coaches for Kentucky.

Kentucky is not the staple program that South Carolina, Stanford or UConn are. However, they are a proud program with a history of success before Elzy took over — so the last two years haven’t exactly met expectations.

It’s not yet been reported if Kentucky will move on from Elzy, or if athletic director Mitch Barnhart will bring her back for one more season.

Tweet of the Day

Love you, Emma girl.



Thank you for five years of love, work ethic, laughs, hustle and charges. pic.twitter.com/3IfB0h6vCI — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 8, 2024

She’ll really be missed.

