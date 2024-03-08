Tre Mitchell: “The breakthrough is gonna come”

Tre Mitchell was an all-conference-level player for the first three months of the season. However, the Kentucky Wildcats forward has struggled to regain that form after missing six games due to back and shoulder injuries.

In his first game back last Saturday, he played 16 minutes and had two points, three rebounds, and one assist in a 111-102 win against Arkansas.

In his second game, he only played 12 minutes with two points and one rebound in a 93-77 against Vanderbilt.

Although Mitchell may be struggling to regain his form, he knows he will be just fine in the long run.

“I’ll get back into it. One game at a time. I’m going to stay in the gym, stay working,” Mitchell said after Wednesday’s win over Vanderbilt. “The breakthrough is gonna come. I can’t tell you when, but probably at the perfect moment.”

So far this season, the fifth-year senior has averaged 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for Kentucky, and he was tremendous to start out the season when all of the big men were injured to begin the season.

Hopefully, with one game left in the regular season and the SEC Tournament around the corner, the team can be fully healthy and Mitchell can find his rhythm again on the team.

If Kentucky is going to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, it is largely going to come down to how the freshmen play. However, how the upperclassmen will lead the team will also play a major factor, with Antonio Reeves and Mitchell both having to show their leadership both on the court and while on the bench.

