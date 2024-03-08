Kentucky vs. Tennessee viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

After 30 games, the regular season finale is here, as Kentucky Basketball will travel to Knoxville and take on the Tennessee Volunteers, looking to even the season series.

The Volunteers just beat South Carolina in Columbia while claiming their 11th SEC regular-season championship and first outright title since the 2007-08 season.

While the battle for the SEC regular season title is over, this is an important game for both teams in terms of postseason seeding. For Tennessee, they will have a great shot at a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win.

A Kentucky win means a double-bye for the SEC Tournament and into contention for a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Both sides will be motivated for postseason purposes, but with it being a rivalry, they will also be motivated by pride. Kentucky will want to avenge their January loss to Tennessee, which the Vols controlled from start to finish. Tennessee will want to win on senior night and sweep the season series.

The Volunteers will come into the game close to being a double-digit favorite. It’s these types of games that Kentucky has been successful in as of late. Where the odds and projections count them out, and they get a statement win.

Here’s what to watch for in Round 2 of Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers.

Contain The “Other Guys”

In the first matchup, Kentucky did a good job of slowing down Dalton Knecht, holding him to just 16 points on 35.7% shooting, tied for his lowest shooting percentage in SEC play.

The issue was they gave up season-highs to Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James, 26 points each.

Of course, defense has not been a strong suit of this Kentucky team and it will be difficult to contain Knecht to the same inefficient numbers, but they can’t allow such an explosion from the “other guys”.

With Zeigler, the key is to fight through screens, as more than half of his shot attempts this season have come from 3. That said, he is a driving threat, but shooting just 40% from the field, he is looking to pass, making it important not to overhelp on the 5-foot-9 guard.

James and Jonas Aidoo are the Volunteers' other scoring threats. James is a physical 4 who is also a willing shooter. An improved Justin Edwards with likely share this matchup with Adou Thiero.

As for Aidoo, he is your traditional post-up man. Whichever of Kentucky’s bigs that brings the most physicality and rebounds will get the most run in this matchup.

Physicality

Kentucky’s lack of physicality has been attacked for much of this season. However, over the last month, the Wildcats have improved in that area. Just look at their win over Mississippi State last week, where they responded to the physicality and came back from as many as 13 points.

In the first Kentucky-Tennessee matchup, both teams combined for 45 fouls, the most in a Kentucky game this season. Given Tennessee’s reputation as one of the most physical teams in the SEC, expect more of the same on Saturday. The priority will be on the boards, where Kentucky cannot give up 18 offensive boards again and give Tennessee so many extra possessions.

Transition Offense

The one weakness of Tennessee’s top three KenPom defense is their transition defense. Self-aware of this, this was a point of emphasis for Rick Barnes last game and will be the same on Saturday.

For Kentucky, they have to force turnovers and grab defensive rebounds to get those transition opportunities. Those are two things they did not do well against Tennessee last time.

With Tennessee being fairly good at taking care of the ball, rebounding will likely be the primary source of those fastbreak chances.

Opposing Players to Watch

G Dalton Knecht, 6-6, 204 lbs

20.7 PPG (2nd in SEC)

4.8 RPG

40.6% 3P (12th in SEC)

G Zakai Zeigler 5-9, 171 lbs

11.4 PPG

5.9 APG (1st in SEC)

1.9 SPG (4th in SEC)

F Jonas Aidoo, 6-11, 241 lbs

12.2 PPG

7.6 RPG (T-3rd in SEC)

54.0% FG

Time: 4:00 PM EST on March 9th

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV Channel: CBS

Online Stream: CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: The DraftKings Sportsbook odds have yet to be released, but check back Friday evening. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky just a 15.2% chance to win. EvanMiya is slightly higher at 16.4%. Bart Torvik and KenPom are the most “optimistic” at 20% and 21%. DRatings is at 26.7%.

Predictions: Bart Torvik and EvanMiya have Tennessee winning 88-78 and 85-75, respectively. KenPom is projecting an 86-77 victory for the Vols. Haslametrics is going with an 86-78 victory for the home team. DR Ratings is going with an 83-76 Tennessee win.

How do you see this one playing out? Send us your thoughts in the comments section!