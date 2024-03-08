 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Karter Knox announcing decision Saturday

College football recruiting calendar gets significant change

The December signing period has been moved up, with June installment delayed

Syndication: The Greenville News Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The College football world is continuing to evolve and change.

The CCA (Collegiate Commissioners Association) has numerous changes brewing in the recruiting world.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the CCA will move the early signing period to the first week of December but will push back a decision on putting together three signing periods until June.

Thamel stated that the CCA is looking for more diligence on the signing day model.

The changes to the new signing period in December will now start on December 4th, 2024, and will run through December 6th.

This will then open the transfer portal on December 9th.

Previously, the signing period opened near the end of December, which is well after the conference championships and bowl game seasons.

On the other hand, the CCA will continue working towards a decision on three signing days.

This could cause issues in the recruiting world with the transfer portal and other aspects as well.

We will all find out more about that proposal in June.

