Where Kentucky Football ranked in the 4-team CFP era

Now that the four-team College Football Playoff era has come to an end, it’s time to look back on it with some reflection.

It was a faulty system; some clamored for the BCS to return, but in all, it was a welcomed and exciting addition to college football.

David Hale of ESPN sat down and ranked all 86 different teams that spent at least one week ranked by the CFP committee — taking into account wins, playoff appearances, SP+, top-25 finishes, etc.

Throughout the entire four-team era, the Kentucky Wildcats came in at No. 35 overall, earning a B- ranking. Just behind fellow SEC foes Auburn (34th), Texas A&M (32nd), Tennessee (31st), and Mississippi State (30th).

Big Blue has gone to eight straight bowl games under Mark Stoops, which is a huge accomplishment at a place some fools might call a basketball school. The Wildcats have cracked three of the committee’s top 25s in three different seasons, won 10 games twice and annually generate enough buzz before losing to Georgia that people actually get excited for that game.

Even better? Kentucky comes in two spots ahead of Louisville, who came in at No. 37, really just thanks to that two-year run with Lamar Jackson and this past season.