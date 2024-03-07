QB Brennen Ward commits to Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats are back on the board in the class of 2025.

On Thursday, Kentucky landed a pledge from 3-star quarterback Brennen Ward.

Ward announced the news on Twitter.

He took an unofficial visit to Kentucky this week and ultimately decided he was ready to be a Wildcat.

Ohio recruiting ace Vince Marrow was Ward’s lead recruiter and celebrated the commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Ward hails from Gahanna Lincoln High School in Ohio and commits to Kentucky while holding additional scholarship offers from the Missouri Tigers, Virginia Cavaliers, Indiana Hoosiers, and Boston College Eagles, among others.

Ward is a consensus 3-star recruit ranked as high as 13th in the state of Ohio in 2025 via On3, which also has him ranked 24th among quarterbacks. 247 Sports has him ranked 49th among QBs and 35th in Ohio. Rivals has him ranked 29th in Ohio, and ESPN does not yet have an evaluation on him.

Kentucky now has three players committed in the 2025 class, including 4-star wide receiver Quintin Simmons, 4-star running back Isaiah West, and 3-star quarterback Stone Saunders. However, Saunders committed while Liam Coen was still in town. You have to wonder if he’ll ultimately sign with the Cats now that Bush Hamdan is running the offense, so it’s good to have another QB in the fold.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

