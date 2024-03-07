Top-15 recruit Will Riley includes Kentucky in new list

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to fill out their recruiting big board for the class of 2025 as John Calipari and his staff look to claim the top spot in the rankings.

The Cats are involved with most of the top players in the class, and now one player has decided to take the next step in his recruitment and trim down his list.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, 5-star forward Will Riley has trimmed down his list to 10 options. Making the cut alongside Kentucky are Duke, Arizona, Alabama, Michigan, UCLA, Villanova, NBA G-League, NBL (National Basketball League in Australia), and the London Lions.

NEWS: Will Riley, On3’s No. 11 overall recruit in the 2025 class, is down to 10 options, he tells @On3Recruits.



When talking about Kentucky to Tipton, here is what Riley had to say;

“They’re a fantastic program, and Coach (John) Calipari is a legend. And they like my game. They’re trying to get me on campus for a visit. They’ve had a lot of guys go there. They like my intensity and my length.”

A Sea of Blue recently spoke to Riley before he announced his top 10. Although he does not have a dream school, Riley did have a few schools he watched while growing up.

“I wouldn’t say there is a dream school,” Will Riley told our own Chris Beasmore. “There are a bunch of schools that I used to watch growing up, like Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas, Arizona. I used to watch schools like that growing up, so those are just the schools that I used to watch growing up because I love the players on them.”

As for players who Riley used to watch from Kentucky, it would be Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He used to watch them growing up due to both of them being from Canada along with Riley.

At this time, Kentucky has not offered the small forward just yet, but he has been in contact with them a lot.

“Yeah, it would be great if Kentucky offered me,” Riley said. “I’ve been talking to them a lot, and it would be a good school.”

Riley has been in contact with Orlando Antigua, Bruiser Flint, and Chuck Martin.

As to what they have been saying:

“They’ve just been saying they like my game. They are going to continue to watch me during my recruitment,” Riley said.

When Riley does commit to a school if he does go the college route, he wants to help to be a leader for the team.

“The coaching staff, who is going to let me play my game to the best of my ability and my potential and just let me lead, because I like to be a leader on the court, because it would be good if a coach can understand that even when I am coming in as a freshman, I like to lead, so hopefully I can do that and the best way that I can,” he said.

Riley is keeping his options open and will also consider the pro route. He has not made a decision on whether he will play college basketball or go pro when he does decide to make an announcement.

Currently, Riley is ranked as a 5-star prospect in the class of 2025 and is considered the No. 11 overall player, according to On3.

