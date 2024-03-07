Justin Edwards continues his rise for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats continued the momentum for the end of the season as they knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

A key player in the role this UK team has been on in the last few weeks has been freshman forward, Justin Edwards.

Many in the BBN will think about the perfect shooting performance against Alabama as one of the highlights of the season, but the former top recruit is now starting to show sustained success on the court. He continued his ascension against the Commodores, where he scored 10 points on 3/6 shooting and 2/4 from deep. He also added five rebounds and one block.

Zack Geoghegan of KSR took some time to break down his numbers in recent weeks, and it shows Edwards has been playing great basketball over the last nine games. Included in the stats are some absurd shooting splits at 62/54/83.

The Justin Edwards breakthrough has actually been happening for about a month now.



First 20 games: 7.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 22 MPG | 44.2/28.6/70.8



Last 9 games: 11.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 21 MPG | 61.8/54.5/83.3



The difference in shooting splits is very impressive. — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) March 7, 2024

The first part of the season saw Edwards fight through plenty of his own struggles on the court, but John Calipari continuously said the freshman forward was going to eventually break through.

Well, that time is now here.

A big part of Edwards’ ascension has come with Kentucky playing him more as a small-ball 4 in recent weeks. He spent much of the early season at the 3 and worked more on the perimeter.

However, the injury to Tre Mitchell led to Edwards playing more minutes at the 4, which began January 13th in the blowout win at Vanderbilt. That was the first game Mitchell missed due to his back injury. He ended up missing six games since then due to the back issue, as well as a shoulder injury.

That freed up Edwards to play the 4 more, and it’s helped him find more consistency over the last nine games.

“We can also play Justin at 4. We have been good with Justin at 4, which we were again today, so some of it is the feel of the game, Calipari said after Kentucky’s Senior Night win over Vanderbilt.

This development to end the season is one that is really intriguing, as it adds another efficient offensive threat to a juggernaut roster on that end of the floor. He is also starting to come into his own as a defender at the collegiate level as well, adding another player that can potentially help lock down a go-to scorer in the NCAA Tournament.

Going to be fun to watch this team and Edwards continue to grow over the next few weeks.

