Antonio Reeves named Third-Team All-American by ESPN

In the first of what’s going to be many postseason honors for Antonio Reeves, the senior guard has been named a Third-Team All-American by ESPN.

Now in his fifth and final season of college basketball, Reeves is averaging a team-high 20 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the field and 43.5% from deep to go with 4.2 rebounds per game for the 22-8 Kentucky Wildcats.

In his final game at Rupp Arena on Senior Night, Reeves finished with 20 points, his sixth straight 20-point game and 17th of the season. He’s the first Wildcat with six consecutive 20-point games since Jamal Murray had 12 in a row in February/March 2016.

The Chicago native has scored in double figures in every game but one this season. He also has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game but one this season. He has 1,088 points in his two seasons at Kentucky, putting him at No. 50 on the program’s all-time list and No. 3 among Wildcats who played only two seasons at the school.

Overall, 15 players made up ESPN’s three All-American teams, including three others from the SEC in Dalton Knecht, Mark Sears, and Johni Broome. Reed Sheppard was named the National Freshman of the Year, while Rob Dillingham was the runner-up.

Look for Reeves to bring in plenty of All-SEC and All-American honors in the coming weeks while he looks to guide Kentucky to a March Madness to remember.

