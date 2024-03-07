ESPN dubs Reed Sheppard the Freshman of the Year with Rob Dillingham as runner-up

Reed Sheppard was among five highly-touted recruits who joined the Kentucky Wildcats this season, and he was the lowest-ranked one among the five.

That didn’t matter, though, as he clearly and quickly made his name known among BBN.

Sheppard’s efficiency, control, and IQ immediately made him one of Cal’s top options. That said, Sheppard has been consistent, and his play has earned him ESPN’s Freshman of the Year honors.

Rob Dillingham was the runner-up selection.

“In a battle of Kentucky reserves, Sheppard might have just edged out Rob Dillingham with his 32-point, 7-assist outing last week in the win at Mississippi State, a performance that included the game-winning floater in the final seconds. Sheppard has started only five games for the Wildcats, but he has been incredibly efficient. He led the nation in 3-point shooting at an otherworldly 51.7% and was averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 steals entering the week,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote.

Sheppard’s efficiency is what really sets him apart. He is shooting 53.4% from the field and is averaging just 1.9 turnovers per game while leading the program with 4.5 assists per game as well.

Sheppard has soared from not even being considered a draft pick to potentially being taken in the lottery this upcoming season. He is the team’s only player averaging 10-plus points, 4-plus rebounds, and 4-plus assists per game this season.

He’s a do-it-all player and has blossomed with Cal’s small-ball lineups.

That said, no one can deny the offensive microwave-type player that Dillingham is, either. The recognition he received was well deserved, as he has consistently made enormous plays down the stretch for the Cats.

Expect both players to continue to perform well as March starts to heat up in the coming weeks.

