Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly suffers meniscus tear

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been among the best teams in the NBA this season, and while they didn’t add any significant pieces, the improvement is due to their style of play and internal growth. They sit atop the West, tied with the Thunder for the best record in the conference at 43-19.

That’s why Karl-Anthony Towns injuring his meniscus is going to sting so greatly.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that KAT suffered a torn meniscus and is out indefinitely.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JlPe73PnN9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024

The severity of the injury is still not known, so there should be some hope he could get back to the court in time for the postseason. However, this could also be deemed a season-ending injury.

The jury is still out, but it is, regardless, a blow to the Timberwolves. KAT has played in 60 games this season, averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Shooting 50.6% from the field, his year-over-year improvements have been obvious, passing his 2022-23 numbers in each area.

Before the injury, Towns and the Wolves were well on their way to having their best record since he’s been there and positioning themselves for a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately, the former Kentucky Wildcats star played just 29 games last season, so the injury history is certainly there, making this situation even more discouraging. That said, there’s a real possibility the injury isn’t season-ending and he returns by the playoffs.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery for the former Cat!