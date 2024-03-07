Thursday Headlines: Antonio Reeves Salute Edition

Antonio Reeves continues to be one of the most underrated players in the country.

The senior Kentucky guard put together another strong performance last night in Kentucky’s Senior Night win over Vanderbilt, scoring 20 points while pulling down 6 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists.

That’s now 6 games in a row where Reeves has scored at least 20 points and the 18th game this season in which he’s hit that mark.

Not to mention Reeves has put up these scoring numbers in an efficient manner. He’s shooting nearly 51 percent from the field and just over 44 percent from the three-point line along with an 87.6 percent clip at the free throw line, all career bests.

Reeves has quietly been one of the best players in the SEC, ranking third in scoring at an even 20 points per game.

A lot of attention has gone to Kentucky’s freshman guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham this season, and understandably so, but the veteran piece in Kentucky’s backcourt has arguably been its most important all season.

Reeves has been sensational all season and when he’s hitting shots, this Kentucky team is one of the most lethal offensive teams in college basketball.

One day we will look back on the season Reeves is having and remember it as one of the best offensive seasons by a player in the John Calipari era. Let’s take a moment to celebrate what kind of season he’s having.

Tweet of the Day

Antonio Reeves has had six straight 20 point games and is tied for most PPG in a season under Cal.



So Cal talks about his transformation from last season and how he lives in the gym! pic.twitter.com/tf44bCy6PV — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 7, 2024

Headlines

This year’s Cats have fun in Rupp one last time - Herald Leader

It’ll be the last time several of those guys play in Rupp Arena.

Two UK Football commitments in updated 247 rankings - Cats Pause

Isaiah West is now the #11 running back nationally.

UK Baseball holds off upset bid from EKU - KSR

The Colonels nearly pulled it off, but the Cats prevailed.

Mike Woodson reportedly set to return for another year at Indiana - ESPN

Some have speculated the Hoosiers might make a change.

Russell Wilson given permission to meet with teams - Bleacher Report

Where will Russ land this offseason?

Could we see a Belichick - Saban broadcast duo? - Yahoo

Peyton Manning is supposedly trying to make it happen.

USWNT survives rough conditions to advance to finals - CBS Sports

The field was in bad shape.