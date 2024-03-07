The Kentucky Wildcats took care of business inside of Rupp Arena against a poor Vanderbilt team.

The Cats have now won four straight games heading into the team’s final regular season game of the year.

One Kentucky star has shined over the last few weeks and that star is Rob Dillingham.

The Cats guard has not only been recognized by guys like Drake, John Wall, and others but has also backed it up with his performance on the court.

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse compared Dillingham to NBA star Kyrie Irving after the Cat's win over the Commodores.

Jerry Stackhouse says Rob Dillingham is "Kyrie Irving-like."



Watched him at Combine Academy as a 9th grader and thought he was too small. Now he's a guy who is "literally capable of exploding for 25 or 30 on any given night." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 7, 2024

Dillingham has really caught fire over the last few weeks, making 20-point performances look easier and easier.

The freshman guard has shown flashes of a ‘Kyrie-like’ swagger on the court with his dribbling skills and off-balance finishes around the rim and mid-range jumpers.

Dillingham is a pure scorer with the confidence required to help boost his team during postseason play.

The Cats have one final regular-season test in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.

