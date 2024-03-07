John Calipari and Wildcats recap Senior Night win over Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats capped off the home season with a 93-77 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Senior Night.

Rob Dillingham led the way with 23 points, while senior Antonio Reeves ended his Rupp Arena career in style with 20 points, his sixth straight 20+ point game and 17th of the season.

Reed Sheppard chipped in a career-high 11 assists in what was likely his final game at Rupp as well.

After the game, head coach John Calipari and select players met with the media to discuss the game. Here is a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics and our own Dylan Ballard.

#12, Antonio Reeves, G

On emotions when playing in Rupp for the last time…

“Definitely emotional, seeing all the fans and my family and all the emotions came running to me as soon as I came out there. I am very appreciative and blessed to be in this position.”

Antonio Reeves has been consistent all season. Especially these last six games, scoring 20+ in all six.



He talks about being a constant for this team, the rivalry with Tennessee, the importance of the double bye, Rob Dillingham and more…



Take a listen pic.twitter.com/MJlvnEF8pB — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 7, 2024

On going through it all last year and being able to experience it again…

“It was different, I didn’t expect to come back but it was the same emotions really, the last game at Rupp really means a lot to me, and being able to experience it again is everything”

On how far this team has come since November…

“Very far, the young guys stuck with it and got better every day and that is how we got better. Everyone was locked into practice and we got better each and every game.”

#15, Reed Sheppard, G

On conversations late in the game with Cal...

“Yeah, just being smarter with the ball and just doing what we need to do and not trying to force anything. And you know just do what I do the whole game and just make the right Reed and make the right play and not try and make something happen towards the end of the game.”

On getting to play in Rupp one last time...

“Yeah, it was awesome, you know. Especially being able to go out with a dub for the seniors and going out one last time with them and it was really really cool. Special to me, and you know this year has flown by, and just being able to play in Rupp in front of the best fans in the world for a lot of games this year was awesome.”

On Rupp going crazy when he scores and if he hears it...

“There’s sometimes that I’ll hear it and it’s really cool. You know because I used to be sitting in the stands cheering when people hit shots and now they’re cheering when I hit the shot, so it is pretty cool being out there and hearing the crowd get loud.”

On his trust in Rob as a player...

“Yeah, I mean Rob is an unbelievable player. So is DJ, Antonio, and everyone else on the team is really really talented. You know anyone you pass through can pass dribble and shoot, so it’s really fun being able to play with people like that and you can trust them to go hit a bucket, make you look good even if you just pass it to them they can create something.”

Reed talks about how he loves hearing those crowd pops when hits shots because he use to be the one in the crowd cheering



He talks about how special playing in Rupp has been this season, tonights performance, and robs game tonight.



Really fun interview. Take a listen! pic.twitter.com/Mwf9yuZK2a — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 7, 2024

#21, D.J. Wagner, G

On playing with Kareem…

“It was fun, it brings back a lot of memories of when we were younger. Being able to play on the same team coming, so it was fun. Brings back a lot of memories.”

On knocking down some shots…

“It felt good, seeing those shots fall in. That’s a part of the game, just come with the game. So I just really try not to focus on that. Like if I miss a shot I don’t let it determine the rest of the game, I try to do all the smart things, the little things. My coaches and teammates help me with that by just telling me to keep shooting and just stay confident no matter what.”

On playing with Rob…

“Playing with him is amazing, he makes the game a lot easier for all of us, just all of thereat things he can do. He can score, he can pass, he can do anything, so it’s amazing that he makes the game a lot easier for all of us. It’s fun as well just to be able to be out there when you see him do all the great things he does.”

DJ Wagner talks about playing with his brother, playing in Rupp, and how important this Saturday is!



Take a listen! pic.twitter.com/HulQcFB8VA — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 7, 2024

And here are the postgame notes via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 22-8 on the season, 12-5 in the Southeastern Conference.

UK extended its win streak to four games in a row and swept the regular-season series vs. Vanderbilt.

With one game remaining, Kentucky is in a four-way tie for second place in the SEC standings and can finish between second and sixth in the SEC.

Vanderbilt is now 8-22 overall, 3-14 in league action.

Kentucky leads the series 157-49, including 86-16 in games played in Lexington.

Next for Kentucky: the Wildcats conclude the regular season Saturday at Tennessee. Game time is 4 p.m. and it will be televised by CBS.

Team Notes

This game marked Senior Night and three Wildcats were honored in pregame ceremonies – Tre Mitchell, Antonio Reeves and Kareem Watkins. It also is the final home game for Brennan Canada, who went through Senior Night ceremonies a year ago.

Kentucky scored 93 points.

UK entered the game third in the nation in scoring at 89.6 points per game.

Kentucky shot 50.7% from the field (37 of 73). It is the fourth straight game over 50% and UK is 15-0 this season when making at least 50% from the field.

UK entered the game sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 49.8%.

Kentucky shot 40.7% from 3-point range, 11 of 27. The Wildcats entered the game leading the nation at 40.8%.

Kentucky shot 88.9% on free throws, 8 of 9, the ninth straight game at least 75% at the line.

Kentucky won the rebounding, 44-32. UK is 14-0 this season when winning or tying the board work.

Kentucky tied its season high for assists with 27. With only 10 turnovers, UK had an assist/turnover ratio of +2.70. UK entered the game 11th in the nation with a ratio of +1.67.

Kentucky led by as many as 19 points. UK is 348-17 (95.3%) in the John Calipari era when leading by at least 10 points at some point in the game.

Player Notes

Rob Dillingham led the Wildcats with 23 points, his seventh 20-point game and 24th double-figure scoring game of the season. He added five assists.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points, his sixth straight 20-point game and 17th of the season. He also tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.

had 20 points, his sixth straight 20-point game and 17th of the season. He also tied for the team lead in rebounds with six. Reeves is first Wildcat with six consecutive 20-point games since Jamal Murray had 12 in a row in February/March 2016.

He has scored in double figures in every game but one this season.

He also has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game but one this season.

He has 1,088 points in his two seasons as a Wildcat – moving up to No. 50 on the all-time UK list and No. 3 among Wildcats who played only two seasons at UK.

D.J. Wagner had 11 points, his third straight game in double figures and 13th of the season. He also had five assists.

Justin Edwards had 10 points, his 12th double-figure game of the season.

Reed Sheppard had eight points and tied his career high for assists with 11.

He had one steal, advancing to third on the UK single-season list with 77.

Adou Thiero had six points, tied for the team lead in rebounds with six, and led the plus/minus category with a +24.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari has an 854-261 (76.6%) all-time on-court record, including 409-121 (77.2%) at Kentucky.

Calipari is 336-70 (82.8%) against unranked opponents while at Kentucky.

Calipari is 405-131 (75.6%) in conference games during his career, including 197-65 (75.2%) in the SEC.

Calipari is 27-6 vs. Vanderbilt.

In the First Half

Kentucky started Kareem Watkins, D.J. Wagner, Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell and Ugonna Onyenso for the first time.

Justin Edwards was UK’s first substitution with 18:56 remaining.

Tied at 16 midway through the half, Vanderbilt hit consecutive 3-pointers to take its largest lead at 22-16.

The Commodores kept the lead until Kentucky hit four consecutive 3-pointers in the final 1:40 – including one by Reeves at the buzzer – as UK led 45-40 at intermission.

Having trailed 34-29 with 3:30 remaining, UK ended the half on a 16-6 run.

UK is 19-3 this season when leading at halftime.

In the Second Half