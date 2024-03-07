John Wall shows love for Tyler Ulis

Over the years, Kentucky Basketball has had many great guards, including John Wall, Brandon Knight, Tyler Ulis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox, and others.

With all of those players named above, Wall recently talked on his podcast, Point Game, where he brought on John Calipari as a guest. They covered many different topics but one subject they hit on is the respect that they have for Ulis as a player and as a coach.

Back in September of 2013, there was an alumni game at Rupp Arena that featured many Kentucky greats playing, and Wall was in town for it. While there, Wall met Ulis and Devin Booker while the two recruits were on a visit.

A pickup game took place, and Wall knew Ulis and Booker were up for the fight.

“We was playing pickup, and I had so much respect for (Ulis) and D-Book, because they were getting into a blog,” said Wall. “You know how they were battling, going back and forth, but they didn’t back down. I could tell this kid was from Chicago, and then D-Book was not scared to guard me, and I was like, this kid’s got a chance to be special. So I knew when you (Calipari) signed those guys, they would be something good.”

Ulis would later commit to Kentucky, have a fantastic college career, and then spend several seasons in the NBA and NBA G-League before a 2022 car crash effectively ended his playing career.

Now, Ulis is on the sideline as an assistant coach for Kentucky. Just like his playing days, Coach Ulis is making a major impact for the Wildcats.

“I like what Tyler’s doing,” Wall said of Ulis’ coaching. “I talk to Tyler a lot. I love what he’s doing, because he’s one of the best point guards to come out of Kentucky, and like you said, nobody expected him to do what he did at the level he did at the size that he was and the way he played.”

You love to see it.

