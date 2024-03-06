 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ win over Dores

The Wildcats cap off the home season with a Senior Night victory over Vanderbilt.

By John Morgan Francis
Antonio Reeves Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

Kentucky Basketball’s final home game of the 2023-2024 season was Wednesday night against Vanderbilt. To no surprise, the Wildcats won the matchup 93-77 to sweep the season series.

While it was senior night for the Wildcats, it was a Kentucky freshman who led the charge for the Wildcats.

John Calipari’s team has now won four straight games and will wager that win streak on Saturday as they close out their regular season at Tennessee. They’ve built some serious momentum as postseason play nears, and a win on Saturday would secure the Wildcats a double-bye in the SEC Tournament next week.

Box Score

MVP

Though veteran guard Antonio Reeves is making his case for SEC Player of the Year, Rob Dillingham was the leader on offense when Kentucky took care of business against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. He finished with a team-high 23 points on 9/15 shooting.

The star freshman continues to prove he can put the team on his back and get to the rim whenever he’s called upon. Dillingham has also improved by getting his teammates involved — specifically his big men for opportunities to finish in the paint.

If Kentucky has a designated “closer,” it’s Dillingham. The postseason will surely have a handful of close games and Kentucky fans will sure be glad to have Dillingham on their team.

Highlights

