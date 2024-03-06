Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ win over Dores

Kentucky Basketball’s final home game of the 2023-2024 season was Wednesday night against Vanderbilt. To no surprise, the Wildcats won the matchup 93-77 to sweep the season series.

While it was senior night for the Wildcats, it was a Kentucky freshman who led the charge for the Wildcats.

John Calipari’s team has now won four straight games and will wager that win streak on Saturday as they close out their regular season at Tennessee. They’ve built some serious momentum as postseason play nears, and a win on Saturday would secure the Wildcats a double-bye in the SEC Tournament next week.

Box Score

MVP

Though veteran guard Antonio Reeves is making his case for SEC Player of the Year, Rob Dillingham was the leader on offense when Kentucky took care of business against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. He finished with a team-high 23 points on 9/15 shooting.

The star freshman continues to prove he can put the team on his back and get to the rim whenever he’s called upon. Dillingham has also improved by getting his teammates involved — specifically his big men for opportunities to finish in the paint.

If Kentucky has a designated “closer,” it’s Dillingham. The postseason will surely have a handful of close games and Kentucky fans will sure be glad to have Dillingham on their team.

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Will miss these guys.

Vanderbilt is America's 320th ranked scoring offense btw.



Kentucky is what it is defensively: bad. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) March 7, 2024

Still have some work to do.

Class of 2025 SF Joson Sanon at Rupp Arena tonight for Kentucky basketball's Senior Night game against Vanderbilt.



@sigh_las https://t.co/BPlEUH3tWj pic.twitter.com/TYral77Iw0 — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 7, 2024

Something to keep an eye on.

This team is so fun. Just an incredibly fun team and season to watch if you step outside the daily banter. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 7, 2024

Will it carry into the postseason?

BIG Z SLAMS IT HOME



(via @KentuckyMBB)

pic.twitter.com/lToY7lycB6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 7, 2024

He’s had a really good week finishing around the rim.

Sheppard 3-for-6 from the field, 8 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers in 27 very efficient minutes again — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) March 7, 2024

He just plays the game differently.

.@KentuckyMBB’s scoring average in their 18 home games this season: 94.2 points per game (scored at least 90 in 13 of the 18 home games) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 7, 2024

Calipari said he told Rob Dillingham "If I take you out, the whole building is mad at me." — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) March 7, 2024

Coach Cal talks about Rob Dillingham and says it’s demoralizing when you are on the other side of the ball.



He says that Rob gets one crazy miss a half.



Rob when he is going… there is no stopping him… pic.twitter.com/NiJ2wsoyz9 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 7, 2024

Calipari says Reed Sheppard thinks like a coach. "Great teammate, great player, great feel and reactions expect you have to recognize with three to four minutes to go, it's not early in the second half." — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) March 7, 2024

On his senior night, Antonio Reeves gets his sixth straight 20-point game and 18th of the season. He's scored at least 14 points in 28 of 30 games for Kentucky. The most reliable scorer in the country? — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 7, 2024

Watching this team walk off Cawood’s Court for the last time pic.twitter.com/71KMspGKwn — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 7, 2024

Antonio Reeves gives his final message to the BBN after dropping 20 in his last home game at Rupp as a Wildcat @BBNTonight @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/RqLo24t3LY — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) March 7, 2024

John Calipari on D.J. Wagner, who has made nine of his last 14 3-pointers after missing 15 straight at one point: "I told him the whole time, 'I believe in you.' ... But his energy, his toughness, his defense? None of that went (when he was injured)." — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) March 7, 2024

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go CATS!!