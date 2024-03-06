Darryn Peterson and Joson Sanon take visits to Kentucky

With the recruiting over for the class of 2024, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff has shifted their focus to the class of 2025 now.

On Wednesday night, two recruits, Darryn Peterson and Joson Sanon, from the class of 2025, took a visit to see Kentucky take on the Vanderbilt Commodores and, of course, to learn more about the program.

Peterson is listed as a 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard who plays for Huntington Prep in West Virginia. Peterson is currently listed as the No. 3 best player in the class and the best shooting guard in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports.

Class of 2025 shooting guard Darryn Peterson is on an official visit to Kentucky basketball and is at Rupp Arena tonight for UK's game against Vanderbilt.



Shown here with UK assistant Chin Coleman.



@sigh_las



More on Peterson's UK visit ⬇️ https://t.co/a7XQEsHFp3 pic.twitter.com/uXM4cYLYK5 — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 7, 2024

Peterson has many offers to schools such as: Kentucky Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, and other schools. With many schools after him, some are saying that Peterson could end up at an Adidas school, more specifically, Kansas. Jamie Shaw of On3 gave an update on Peterson’s recruitment back in December.

“A major shift in his recruitment happened last month when Peterson became the first high school athlete to sign a brand deal with Adidas. Indiana, Miami, NC State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Arizona State, and Louisville are among the college programs that are sponsored by Adidas. Kansas is also an Adidas program. One source told me recently to watch for the Jayhawks here.”

As for Sanon, he is a 6-foot-5, 188-pound small forward who plays for Vermont Academy in Vermont. Sanon is ranked as the No. 12 best player in the class and the second-best small forward, with AJ Dybansta as the only player ranked ahead of him in his position. He recently released his top 10 list, including: Arizona, Boston College, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Overtime Elite, and Providence.

Although Kentucky has not offered him, and he went on an unofficial visit to Lexington, it just shows he is very interested in getting an offer from Kentucky if the coaching staff does ever offer.

With him still being a junior, he is working on his game to improve so he can better himself and also receive better offers to schools.

“I’m scoring a lot better on the ball now,” Sanon recently told On3’s Jamie Shaw. “I’ve heard some people say that I can only score off the ball, so now I am starting to bring out my mid-post game and scoring with the ball in the game. I’m watching a lot of DeMar DeRozan and how he likes to get to his middle and keep attacking.”

As for what he is looking for when he does commit to a school.

“The environment around the school will be big for me,” Sanon told Shaw. “I am going to look closely at their play style. I like to play fast, use ball screens, and move the ball. And I like how we play here at Vermont Academy.”

Hopefully, in the next few months, Kentucky will start to narrow down on who they want to recruit for next year’s class, and it will be another monster recruiting class for John Calipari and the staff at Kentucky.

