Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt: 3 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats had their home finale this evening as they welcomed the Vanderbilt Commodores to Rupp Arena for a senior night matchup. It wasn't the prettiest game of the season, but the Cats grinned out another win, 93-77.

After getting upset by the Commodores last season on senior night (a game in which just two Cats scored double figures), there was a little déjà vu this evening, as the Cats struggled to counter Vanderbilt throughout the whole first half.

Jerry Stackhouse’s squad controlled the game for the majority of the half and countered every punch that Kentucky through at them on both offense and defense. Then, Rob Dillingham caught fire and finally helped push this Kentucky team in front as they took a 45-40 lead into the locker room.

Coming out in the second half, it was the Rob Dillingham show. The freshman guard once again took over the game, and the talent difference won out as the Cats blitzed the Commodores to blow open the game and secure the win.

Dillingham tied for a game-high 23 points, while Reed Sheppard had a career-best 11 assists. Antonio Reeves chipped in 20 in his final game at Rupp Arena.

The victory marks four in a row for this young Kentucky team, who now face their most daunting game of the season when they head to Knoxville. Momentum is starting to pick up for this young team, but all questions can be answered with a strong performance on Saturday

Now, let’s take a look at a few things to know from Wednesday’s win over Vanderbilt:

Cats celebrate Senior Night

The UK program celebrated senior night this evening, as the Kentucky team features several different players in their last season of eligibility. With Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, and Kareem Watkins making the start this evening, picking up the win tonight helped seal the deal for their final game in Rupp Arena.

During the John Calipari era, the BBN hasn't had too many of these nights to celebrate, but when they do arise, it is always a special moment.

Defense struggles once again

The story of this season for Kentucky has been simple: elite offense and subpar defense. Unfortunately, for the early part of this game, the shots weren't falling for the Cats, and Vanderbilt was making them pay on the defensive end of the court.

After giving up 102 points to a bad Arkansas offense on Saturday, this Kentucky team once again struggled early to slow down another bad offense in the Commodores. And far too many points came from simple breakdowns that shouldn’t be happening

Things got a bit better in the second half, but this was an overall poor performance against a Vanderbilt team that, coming into the night, ranked in the 300s in KenPom offensive efficiency.

With the NCAA Tournament starting in two weeks, this recipe is still one that could produce an early exit from the Big Dance. Let’s hope the Cats can find the secret to making this defense serviceable.

Rob Dillingham stays hot

One of the more exciting players of the John Calipari era has become Rob Dillingham. The freshman guard consistently fills up the stat sheet, and he did that once again this evening.

Overall, Dillingham has become the go-to scorer for this Kentucky team, as he consistently continues to step up and hit the big shots when the team needs it most. He did so with two big threes to end the first half tonight and continued to pour in buckets to help create some separation in the second.

The NCAA Tournament every year features a guard that can simply take over a game at any minute. Luckily for the BBN, this year, it appears they have that player.

Enjoy him while you can, folks.