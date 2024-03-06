Khaman Maluach commits to Duke

The Kentucky Wildcats already have a loaded 2024 class, but Khaman Maluach will not be joining it.

On Wednesday, Maluach officially committed to the Duke Blue Devils.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony broke the news first.

BREAKING: NBA Academy Africa's Khaman Maluach, a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has committed to Duke, he told ESPN.



STORY: https://t.co/cLz7xvEMpK pic.twitter.com/WBA1BWCVQk — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 6, 2024

The 7-foot-2, 235-pound center out of South Sudan recently reclassified to the class of 2024, where he is now ranked ninth overall by On3.

Maluach recently took official visits to Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, and UCLA. He also considered offers from the NBA G-League Ignite and the Australian NBL’s Next Stars program.

But in the end, it was Duke who won out, and Kentucky will now face him in the 2024 Champions Classic when the Cats and Blue Devils square off in Atlanta.

While 5-star big man Jayden Quaintance is committed, Kentucky’s frontcourt will be a big question mark next season depending on who stays and goes on the current team. Having Maluach would have been some very good insurance in case there’s a mass exodus, but it was not to be.