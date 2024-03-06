Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 PM EST. at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

It’s the last home stand of the year for these Cats, and while there have been a few rough games at Rupp, we can’t deny it’s been a fun ride.

Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell will be the active players tonight who are honored for Senior Night, but this is likely the last time we’ll see a lot of guys in the Blue and White.

Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner seem locks for the NBA Draft, and there’s a real chance guys like Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, Zvonimir Ivisic, and maybe others depart as well.

Either way, it’s going to be an emotional one tonight at Rupp Arena, and we are all going to miss watching these kids play.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads

Pregame Reading

Go CATS!!