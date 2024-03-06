Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 PM EST. at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.
It’s the last home stand of the year for these Cats, and while there have been a few rough games at Rupp, we can’t deny it’s been a fun ride.
Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell will be the active players tonight who are honored for Senior Night, but this is likely the last time we’ll see a lot of guys in the Blue and White.
Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner seem locks for the NBA Draft, and there’s a real chance guys like Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, Zvonimir Ivisic, and maybe others depart as well.
Either way, it’s going to be an emotional one tonight at Rupp Arena, and we are all going to miss watching these kids play.
Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads
Pregame Reading
- Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
- Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are top-5 prospects in ESPN NBA Draft rankings
- John Calipari focusing on lineups with 4 scorers and 1 big
- Scott Padgett would be “shocked” if Reed Sheppard leaves after 1 season
- Aaron Bradshaw shows these Cats truly love each other
- Alex Poythress battling serious health issue, per report
- Tre Mitchell’s impact has continued through his injury struggles
- What seed will Kentucky earn in the SEC Tournament?
- Antonio Reeves named Jerry West Award finalist
- John Calipari changed UK’s pregame routine to avoid a letdown against Arkansas
- Reed Sheppard wins the SEC Freshman of the Week award
- Wednesday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday and Senior Night
Go CATS!!
