Wednesday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday and Senior Night

Good morning, BBN!

It’s wild to say it out loud, but tonight is the last home game of the 2023-24 season.

It flew by, and man, has it been memorable.

While the Kentucky Wildcats have had their struggles at home this year, it’s still been a great season and a great team to get to experience at Rupp.

It’s senior night, which means Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell will be honored tonight.

Reeves will always hold a special place in BBN’s hearts after his past two seasons at UK. Surpassing a thousand points and countless big-time performances that kept them in, and won them games.

Despite Tre’s injury, there’s no question that the Cats wouldn’t be near the team they are now without his impact, especially when they relied on him heavily as the only big man to start the year before the 7-footers got healthy/cleared.

Those two may be the only ones in the rotation getting honored, but it will also likely be the last time we see guys like Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner in a Kentucky uniform.

Who knows, maybe it’s the same for Ugonna Onyenso, Adou Thiero, and Zvonimir Ivisic. Time will only tell.

Either way, it’s going to be an emotional closeout tonight at Rupp against a team that Kentucky should beat in Vandy.

Tweet of the Day

At Donatos, every piece is important. That includes the kids! We were proud to partner with @reed_sheppard & Rob Dillingham to help bring a smile to the people at @RMHCLexington! Serving pizza. Serving the community. pic.twitter.com/9dzX6PElh4 — Donatos Lexington (@DonatosLex) March 5, 2024

NIL doing great work!

Headlines

Last Laff: Lafferty Continues Spotless Start to Kentucky Career – UK Athletics

Nick Lopez hit his first home run in blue to break the game open and Drew Lafferty continued the brilliant start to his collegiate career on the mound as No. 25 run-ruled Eastern Kentucky, 10-0, in seven innings on Tuesday.

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt – UK Athletics

“It means a lot. The opportunities that I got here,” Reeves said. “The coaches who have helped me out so much and the brothers I’ve had here as well.”

Dartmouth men’s basketball votes to unionize; what does that mean for college sports? - Yahoo Sports

It will be interesting to see how this ripples...

NFL Free Agency 2024: The Top 50 Players Available - Sports Illustrated

The NFL market is going to be wild.

Mbappé double fires PSG into Champions League quarterfinal - ESPN

The best player in the world does it again.

NFL combine’s biggest loser: Chicago Bears’ trade market for Justin Fields - Yahoo Sports

At this point, I just hope Justin Fields gets traded to the best team for him.

NCAA rejected Reggie Bush’s plea to reconsider USC case because sanctions were an ‘institutional penalty’ - CBS Sports

The NCAA is crawling it’s way to do the right thing... at least this is a step in the right direction.

LIV Golf withdraws request for world-ranking points - NBC Sports

Another L for LIV.

Las Vegas A’s Ballpark Renderings Surface, and MLB Fans All Made the Same Joke - Sports Illustrated

These look awesome!

Source: Texas’ Arch Manning opts out of EA Sports video game - ESPN

Does it really matter? No.

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Nuggets separate from pack, Lakers make huge jump into top 10 - CBS Sports

Crazy enough... there are only about 19 games left of the NBA season.

Verlander, Gray and Giolito all in question for opening day after injuries hit starting pitchers - NBC Sports

Baseball is right around the corner.