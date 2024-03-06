Tre Mitchell’s impact has continued through his injury struggles

The Kentucky Wildcats have been able to stay afloat without Tre Mitchell on the court.

Although the impact of the fifth-year transfer forward cannot be understated, the Cats have one of their deepest teams in recent history. Mitchell has struggled with a slew of injuries over the last several months, the most notable being back and shoulder issues.

Those kept him sidelined for six games before returning this past Saturday. He never let those setbacks destroy his will to help this team, a group of players that features five freshmen.

“From the sideline, it gave me an opportunity to really examine my team and how they think when they’re moving out there in different situations, what they’re comfortable in vs. what they’re not, and how they adjust on the fly,” Mitchell said Tuesday.

Mitchell has been able to keep a positive attitude as well, which is paramount when facing discouraging injuries like his.

“Not being able to be out there with them and be there possession-by-possession. I gotta get my game shape back even though I ran as much as I could in the time off. Nothing really simulates a game. It’s very difficult to get that but just get back into the flow of it and stay in the gym and I’m sure everything will come around exactly when it should,” he continued with.

Mitchell spent two years with UMass, then a year with Texas, a year with West Virginia, and is now concluding his college career with Kentucky. He’s averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 48.5% from the field.

Mitchell’s efficiency is at a career-best among seasons in which he played in a Power Five conference. His ability to space the court is also helpful, especially if Cal opts to play four guards.

Mitchell is also a veteran leader, and like Antonio Reeves, that is exactly what this team needs. As he continues to battle back from his plethora of injuries, expect the forward to embrace the position he’s in and look to help the team however possible.

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views. Go Cats!!