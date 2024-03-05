Marshall TEs coach Derek Shay set to join Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting geared up for Spring Practice in a few short weeks as they embark on the new-look SEC in 2024. They will do so with new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan running the offense.

Joining the UK staff from Boise State, it appears that Hamdan will keep all other position coaches the same, but there is a new name being added to the coaching staff as a senior analyst.

According to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Kentucky is adding Derek Shay to the offensive staff. He will be coming to Lexington after serving as the Marshall tight ends coach this past season.

Kentucky is expected to hire Marshall tight ends coach Derek Shay as a senior analyst, sources tell @247Sports.



Will reunite Shay with new Kentucky OC, whom he worked with when he was a senior analyst at Missouri in 2022. Before Missouri, he worked at LSU.… pic.twitter.com/KRyxNJKJ1y — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 5, 2024

Shay becomes the third offensive analyst that will be on staff this season joining Mark Perry and Josh Estes-Waugh.

Hamdan now will have a familiar face in the offensive rooms with him, as the two coaches were together with the Missouri Tigers under Eli Drinkwitz during the 2022 season. Shay also served as a senior offensive analyst during in his time in Columbia.

Prior to his time at Missouri, Shay was a graduate assistant tight ends coach with the LSU Tigers from 2020-22.

Football season is quickly approaching, and with this hire, the staff for next season is likely set. Should be a fun few weeks as the BBN gets a close look at a team returning quite a bit of talent.