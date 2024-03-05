Antonio Reeves named Jerry West Award finalist

Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves has been named a finalist for the Jerry West Award, it was announced Tuesday. The award honors the nation’s best shooting guard.

Caleb Love (Arizona), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Tyson Walker (Michigan State), and RJ Davis (North Carolina) are the other finalists.

Former Wildcats guard Malik Monk (2017) is the only Kentucky player to earn the award, which is now in its 10th year of existence.

Reeves currently leads the Wildcats with 20 points per game. He leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally with a 44.2% 3-point shooting rate. He’s shooting 50.9% from the field and 87.6% from the free-throw line.

Reeves is the only Power Five player averaging at least 1.5 made 3-pointers and tallying at least 49% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range, and 86.5% on free throws. He’s scored 20+ points in five straight games, including 22 in a win against Arkansas on Saturday. That’s the longest streak of 20-point efforts for a UK player since Murray did so in 12 games in 2016.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Reeves has scored 1,068 points. The most in a two-year span as a Wildcat is 1,213 by Bill Spivey, followed by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 1,117 points.

Kentucky fans can support Reeves by participating in fan voting at hoophallawards.com starting Friday. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

