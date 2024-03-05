What seed will Kentucky earn in the SEC Tournament?

Greetings BBN.

The final week of regular-season play is here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will host Vanderbilt on Wednesday before playing at Tennessee on Saturday.

Depending on how those two games go, Kentucky could earn one of those coveted double-bye spots in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Thanks to @WildcatsTongue, we know exactly how Kentucky’s seeding will play out based on this week’s results.

Win out, and Kentucky is at least the 4-seed with a double-bye and could possibly be the 2-seed but no higher.

Lose either game, and they could fall down to the 6-seed.

THREAD:



Here is every single possible finish for Kentucky in the SEC standings. Each column represents a unique combination of games on Tue/Wed, while each row represents a unique combination of games on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FAsvBtS3H0 — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) March 4, 2024

So, where do you believe Kentucky ends up being seeded in the SEC Tournament? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TADJFS/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.